All possible steps being taken to meet cotton production targets: secy

LAHORE - Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Saturday that mis­cellaneous duties of various wings of the Agriculture Department had been abolished so that they could properly help farmers in sowing and cotton picking process. He presided over the first meeting of ‘Cotton Campaign 2024’, which reviewed the basic issues, chal­lenges and targets, said a press release issued here. He ordered for taking on board the Irrigation Department officials and issuing an advisory for farmers, keep­ing in view the weather forecast for the next 15 days. He said that digital monitoring of the field staff would be done and this year the campaign should be conducted with more passion than last year, so that cotton production targets could be achieved.