Ambassador hosts Iftar banquet for ‘Freinds of Ethiopia’

ISLAMABAD - Ethiopian Ambassador to Paki­stan Jemal Beker Abdula has host­ed an Iftar banquet for Parlia­mentarians, government officials, diplomatic corps, ambassadors, Ethiopian Diaspora and many prominent figures from the civil society and media of Pakistan.

Prominent guests including Senator Mushahid Hussain, Se­nior Parliamentarian Romina Khursheed Alam, Africa-Paki­stan Association President Zafar Bakhtawari, High Commissioner of Mauritius in Pakistan, Rashi­dally Soobadar and COMSATS Ex­ecutive Director Nafees Zakaria graced the Iftar dinner.

Ambassador Jemal Beker Ab­dula accorded a warm welcome to the guests upon their arrival at his residence in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Am­bassador Jemal Beker Abdu­la congratulated the Muslims in Ethiopia, Pakistan and all over the world on the holy month of Ramazan that brought blessings for everyone in this globe.

He said Pakistan was a country of generous people who loved to share with others around them in a deep sense of compassion, affa­bility and affection.

The ambassador also spoke about Ethiopia and its linguis­tic, social, religious and cultural diversity. Addis Ababa, the Capi­tal of Ethiopia, witnessed a grand street Iftar on a regular basis giv­ing a festive look during the holy month of Ramazan, he noted.

The Ambassador also spoke about social, cultural, political and economic similarities be­tween the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Is­lamic Republic of Pakistan.

He said both countries were heirs of ancient civilizations and shared the values of peace, jus­tice, equality and democracy.

The Ambassador expressed gratitude to all the guests for gracing the Iftar dinner with their esteemed presence and stressed that such gatherings were meant to further strength­en the already flourishing bilat­eral relations between the two countries.