An Empty Letter

The letter has arrived; not much-awaited, not looked forward to, but is nonetheless a significant signal from the United States. President Joe Biden, in his letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, very consciously avoids any mention of elections or any con­gratulatory note on forming the government. The reason is obvious; the Biden administration has been rigorously called to take up an in­quiry into allegations of rigging in the February General Elections in Pakistan. To say any word about the elections would mean stirring up a controversy, which President Biden conveniently abstained from.

The letter also does not carry any promises of improving the bilateral partnership at a strategic level. All it does is perhaps send the message that the US is more comfortable with this government than the previ­ous one. However, there are no hints of an extension of cooperation in any sector. Just a reiteration of cooperation in some non-commit­tal, more generic civilian sustainability programs. As for the mention of climate, well we all understand by this time how often climate jus­tice and reparations are only a matter of lip service, and no one wants to dedicate any substantial resources to it.

Another aspect of this letter is the proactivity in communication; just like we saw the US Ambassador actively meeting new representatives of the government and the Premier himself. Coming from the President, Pakistan’s policymakers need to realise that this communication must be reciprocated in kind and the communication channel must be strength­ened even if areas of cooperation are limited. For example, Pakistan needs the US’s support for the upcoming IMF program and the letter pro­vides a good opportunity for Pakistan to negotiate better. The absence of geopolitics and terrorism in the letter says a lot. While there is an em­phasis on the collective potential and necessity of this partnership for the world’s security, the letter does not have any proclivity for the terrorism scourge that has befallen Pakistan after the US left Afghanistan. In a way, this aligns with the consistent stance the US has assumed after the with­drawal but it is also equivalent to turning a blind eye towards a major se­curity threat in the region and by extension, for the whole world.

For Pakistan, the catchline is to not align with one side at the cost of all else. A diversification in military and security partnerships is what Pakistan needs. The bloc politics era is gone. It is all about balancing the competing interests now.