Anti-corruption dept holds open courts in three districts

MULTAN - Anti Corruption Establishment Vehari convened an open court to address citizens’ complaints, on Saturday. According to official sources, following instructions from Director General Anti Corrup­tion Suhail Zafar Chathha, Deputy Director Chaud­hary Abdul Hameed heard public grievances and issued certain instructions. Similarly, in district Khanewal, Deputy Director Rao Abdul Ghaffar con­ducted the open court. Apart from this, an open court was also organized in District Vehari where Circle Officer Mansoor Munir Khan attended the public complaints and issued immediate instruc­tions. The policy of open courts was being held to ensure timely dispensation of justice.

COTTON ENHANCEMENT PLAN: AGRI DEPT TO ENSURE DIGITAL MONITORING OF FIELD STAFF

Agriculture department decided to conduct digi­tal monitoring of staff to ensure their presence in the fields to improve cotton production. In a meet­ing chaired by Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali to review various challenges faced by cotton crop here on Saturday. Different important decisions including abolishing additional duties of the staff of different wings of agriculture department and special instructions to different divisional admin­istration officers and deputy directors of agricul­ture department for best strategy to enhance the production. The officials of irrigation department will also be taken on board. Similarly, the meeting participants agreed to conduct digital monitoring of the field staffers of the agriculture department. For this purpose, assistance from LIMS and best possible use of IT will be managed. It was also de­cided to run effective campaign for cotton. Secre­tary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel stressed adoption of IPM model. He also suggested proper breaking of hard surface of soil so that the cotton plants could get proper nutrition. On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Univer­sity of Agriculture Dr Ishtiaq Rajwana, Chairman National Seed Authority Dr Asif Ali, Consultant Agriculture Department Punjab Dr Anjum Ali and many other officials were also present.