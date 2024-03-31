Army, Wapda enter All Pakistan Ramadan Cup Basketball Tournament semis

LAHORE - Pakistan Army and Wapda entered the semifinals of the departmental category of All Pakistan 3x3 Ramadan Cup Basketball Tournament at outdoor basketball courts of Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad. The tournament is being organized by Fed­eral Basketball Association (FBBA), under the umbrella of Pakistan Basketball Fed­eration (PBBF) and with the support of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB). Army Greens, having the services of some young players, recorded vic­tory against Navy by 21-8 points to qualify for semis. Army’s Shiraz Aslam scored nine points while Muhammad Usman scored six points. In the second quarterfinal, Wap­da (A) overpowered Police Greens in another one-sided game by 22-10 points. Zain ul Hasan scored 10 points and Ali Raza scored 7 points for Wapda A. In the third quarter­final, Wapda Greens defeated Police Blues by 22-9 points while Army (A) won against Wapda Red by 21-17 points. In the women’s category quarterfinals, Army players were far better against AK Club, leading 9 points as the match was concluded with 17-8 points. Army player Aamina Mohsin scored 10 and Aiman Riaz scored 5 points. In the second quarter­final, Lions C defeated Night Blues by 14-13 points. Ma­diha Nawaz scored six points while Maria Khan scored five points in the match. In the second quarterfinal, Lycans C defeated Knight Blues by 13-4 points. Madiha Nawaz scored six points while Ma­ria Khan scored five points in the match. Lycans A defeated Lycans D by 16-5 points and Lycans B defeated AK White by 5-0 points in the quarter­final matches. Wapda Greens will face Pakistan Army A while Wapda A will face Army Greens in the departmental category semifinals.