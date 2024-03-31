Atta Tarar says ministries directed to achieve targets

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the ministries to achieve the targets.

In a press conference held in Model Town, Muslim League Nawaz leader Atta Tarar stated that each ministry has been allotted realistic objectives and written directives have been issued to all ministries to accomplish on time.

He emphasized that monitoring of objectives will be done through modern technology, and ministers will be commended on their good performance.

Atta Tarar revealed that significant work has been done by intelligence agencies to counter terrorism and rules will be formulated regarding illegal weapons.

The minister mentioned that digitization of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been on focus and objectives have been set for restructuring of loans.

He stressed efforts will be made to facilitate easy of doing business in Pakistan, with a target of increasing revenues from Gulf countries by 2027.

Atta Tarar also highlighted the potential in the minerals sector, with a target set by the Ministry of Commerce to reduce trade deficits.

The federal minister stated that the Ministry of Education has been tasked with increasing enrollment of out-of-school children. E-portal will be created for laws passed in Pakistan, he highlighted.

Atta Tarar has announced that the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be accomplished as soon as possible as an annual loss of 80 billion rupees has been incurred by national asset.

He remarked that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was competent in governance and he demonstrated his capability in the past by saving the country from default within 16 months.

Federal Minister Atta Tarar claimed that the currency has stabilized, several departments were functioning efficiently, and the cabinet has been elected through public vote, which will be accountable to the people.