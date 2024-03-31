Bail of ex-SHO dismissed in kidnap case

KARACHI - An anti terrorism court (ATC) has rejected the post-arrest bail application of a former SHO in a kidnapping for ransom case. Former Sachal SHO Shaikh Muhammad Shoaib alias Shooter had filed a post-arrest bail application. Complainant Saira Bibi alleged that her son, Muhammad Sharif, was abducted in September 2014 when he was sitting at a hotel. She claimed that police personnel took him away, but when she approached the police for in­formation, they refused to cooperate. According to the complainant, Shoaib approached her and pres­surised her to withdraw her petition from the Sindh High Court (SHC), threatening harm to her son if she didn’t comply. She agreed to withdraw the peti­tion in exchange for her son’s release, but instead of releasing him, Shoaib demanded a ransom of Rs500,000. The complainant then approached the SHC and filed an FIR against Shoaib in 2015 at Mu­bina Town police station. After hearing arguments from the prosecution and applicant counsels, ATC Judge V dismissed Shoaib’s post-arrest bail plea, stating that he was not entitled to bail at that stage. The judge mentioned in the detailed verdict that the complainant, the wife of the abductee and his sister appeared before the court, pleading that the detain­ee was still missing and had not been recovered.