Bilawal felicitates Christians on Easter

KARACHI - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended warm Easter greet­ings to the Christian community across the world, including Paki­stan, emphasizing the importance of peaceful coexistence globally.

PPP Chairman, in his mes­sage, said that the Easter, with its profound message of hope, and renewal holds significant importance not only in the spiri­tual realm but also in the political landscape.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari ex­pressed his heartfelt appre­ciation for the unwavering pa­triotism of Pakistan’s Christian community on this auspicious occasion, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to edu­cation and healthcare, which have played a pivotal role in our nation’s development.

“Guided by the ideology of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the philosophy of Shaheed Mohtar­ma Benazir Bhutto, and the principles of the 1973 Constitu­tion, we cherish every citizen as a valuable asset of our nation, united in our journey towards a brighter and more prosperous future, hand in hand,” said Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, add­ing that under his leadership, the PPP elected Anthony Naveed, a respected Christian member, as Deputy Speaker of Sindh’s Pro­vincial Assembly. Similarly, the election of Roma Mushtaq Matto, a young woman, as an MPA, fur­ther underscores the PPP’s com­mitment to diversity and inclu­sion. He concluded his message by reiterating his dedication to upholding unity and harmony in motherland, where diverse be­liefs, cultures, and traditions have peacefully coexisted throughout history. May this moment signal the dawn of a new era filled with prosperity and mutual under­standing for all.”