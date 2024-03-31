Blackouts hit Ukraine regions after Russian air attack

KYIV - Ukraine said Saturday that it had imposed emer­gency blackouts on several regions after Russia fired dozens of missiles and drones at its power stations overnight. Moscow has stepped up its aer­ial bombardment of Ukraine in recent weeks, tar­geting energy infrastructure in response to deadly Ukrainian assaults on Russia’s border regions. Na­tional grid operator Ukrenergo said its dispatch centre was “forced to apply emergency blackout schedules in the regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Zapor­izhzhia and Kirovograd until the evening”.