Blackouts hit Ukraine regions after Russian air attack

KYIV - Ukraine said Saturday that it had imposed emergency blackouts on several regions after Russia fired dozens of missiles and drones at its power stations overnight. Moscow has stepped up its aerial bombardment of Ukraine in recent weeks, targeting energy infrastructure in response to deadly Ukrainian assaults on Russia’s border regions. National grid operator Ukrenergo said its dispatch centre was “forced to apply emergency blackout schedules in the regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kirovograd until the evening”.