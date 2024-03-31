Boy commits suicide in school

GUJAR KHAN - A student of eighth grade committed suicide in classroom following a fight with a fellow student at Government Higher Secondary School Jabbar Pindory, which is about 23 kilometers from Gujar Khan.

According to local sources, annual results were being announced in the school on Saturday morning when Adil Jawaid got into a fight with a classmate. Adil Jawaid, a resident of Palthiam hamlet, hurried home and returned with a loaded pistol to avenge his insult. In order to gather information, the school authorities confined the irate boy to an empty classroom. However, when everyone in the school heard a gunshot, they hurried to the room to discover the youngster in a pool of blood.

It’s pretty amusing that the school administration didn’t bother to disarm the pupil. After receiving a report of a suicide, the police began an investigation.