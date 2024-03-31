Sunday, March 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Boy commits suicide in school

M. FASEEH HASSAN
March 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

GUJAR KHAN   -   A student of eighth grade committed suicide in classroom following a fight with a fellow student at Government Higher Secondary School Jabbar Pindory, which is about 23 kilometers from Gujar Khan.

According to local sources, annual results were being announced in the school on Saturday morning when Adil Jawaid got into a fight with a classmate. Adil Jawaid, a resident of Palthiam hamlet, hurried home and returned with a loaded pistol to avenge his insult. In order to gather information, the school authorities confined the irate boy to an empty classroom. However, when everyone in the school heard a gunshot, they hurried to the room to discover the youngster in a pool of blood.

It’s pretty amusing that the school administration didn’t bother to disarm the pupil. After receiving a report of a suicide, the police began an investigation.

Tags:

M. FASEEH HASSAN

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1711859949.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024