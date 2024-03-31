Breaking Chains

In 2007, French President Nicolas Sarkozy had said “The trag­edy of Africa is that the African has not fully entered into his­tory”. This sentiment lit a fire under millions of Africans who felt this was an insult that could not be tolerated considering the history of France and its colonial regime over African countries.

At one point in time, the idea of questioning the status of the CFA Franc in Sahel African states seemed like heresy, but over time these states are steadily escaping this neo-colonial French empire. This is a colossal feat, and it has not been achieved by these states alone. The world as a whole is slowly breaking away from the influence of the West after the recent atrocities that have been witnessed in the Middle East, as well as in Ukraine, and the role the West has played within them.

The infamous Wagner mercenaries group has allowed Russia to insert itself in Sahel Africa as well and worked to end the po­litical instability in this region. Back-to-back coups in 2022 have made these states slowly cut their ties off with their former co­lonial masters, and African states are slowly shifting their ties to countries like China and Russia instead.

This is a collective effort by these powers to push back against France and the colonial control they have exerted on these states through the CFA Franc and the exploitative system it has created. For decades the CFA Franc has forced these countries to buy and sell from France and always led to the African side losing out.

The next in line is Senegal, whose newly elected President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has promised sovereignty, and vowed to leave the CFA system, despite the risk of an inflationary crisis, in order to create a more independent state that can create its own history moving forward. Remaining African states must now fol­low suit and join Senegal in its fight for economic freedom be­cause they need the power to chart their own futures and be free of dominance from their former colonial powers.

No country in the world should be a bystander to an ongo­ing colonial exertion of power in any shape or form. The entire world, including Pakistan, has seen the corrosion in our collec­tive history due to colonial influences, and we must understand the necessity of eradicating its remnants at all costs.