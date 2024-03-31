Sunday, March 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Bulgaria, Romania take first steps into Europe’s vast visa-free zone

Bulgaria, Romania take first steps into Europe’s vast visa-free zone
Agencies
March 31, 2024
Newspaper, International

BUCHAREST  -  After 13 years of waiting, Bulgaria and Romania are to partially join the Europe’s vast Schengen area of free movement today (Sunday), opening up travel by air and sea without border checks. But land border controls will remain in place due to Austria’s opposition to the eastern European countries becoming full members of the Schengen zone for fear of an influx of asylum seekers.

Despite the partial membership, the lifting of controls at the two countries’ air and sea borders is of significant symbolic value.

Admission to Schengen is an “important mile­stone” for Bulgaria and Romania, symbolising a “question of dignity, of belonging to the European Union,” according to foreign policy analyst Stefan Popescu. “Any Romanian who had to walk down a lane separate from other European citizens felt be­ing treated differently,” he told AFP.

Heavy clashes, more deadly aid chaos in war-ravaged Gaza

Ivan Petrov, a 35-year-old Bulgarian marketing executive who lives in France, said he was enthusi­astic about less stressful travelling and the time he would be able to save.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1711764844.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024