CM, Japan ambassador discuss Rs8.5 billion development projects

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his meet­ing with Ambassador of Japan Mr WADA Mitsuhiro discussed the development projects launched with the support of Japan Interna­tional Cooperation Agency (JICA) for Rs8500.5 million.

The meeting was attend­ed by the Consul General of Japan Mr Tahara, and First Secretary Mr Fukuda while the chief minister was as­sisted by his Principal Sec­retary Agha Wasif, Chair­man P&D Najam Shah and Secretary Investment Mu­reed Rahmoo.

The chief minister said that the JICA project of up­gradation of Girls Schools into Elementary Schools in rural areas has been launched for Rs2,287.24 million and was at the ad­vanced stage. He added that the prequalification of the contractor and bids for con­struction and completion of works have been finalised.

It was pointed out that in the first phase, 11 elemen­tary schools were being constructed, including sev­en in Khairpur district and four in Naushehroferoze.

In the second phase con­struction of elementary schools in Sukkur, Larkana and Malir Karachi would be taken up. The main compo­nents of the project include civil works and procure­ment of furniture.

The Ambassador of Japan said that the project was most important, therefore it needed to be expedited. Discussing the program for Flood Response through re­construction of education facilities the CM said that the project has been initi­ated with the assistance of JICA in 9 districts- three in Mirpurkhas Division, two each in Nawabshah and Khairpur, one each in Suk­kur and Ghotki.

The project has been launched for Rs1.566 bil­lion, including Rs1.42 billion of JICA and Rs142.41 million of Sindh government share. Under the project primary school buildings badly dam­aged by the floods and heavy rains are being reconstruct­ed. The damaged furniture would be replaced, and the school buildings would be solarised. The CM told the Ambassador that the con­sultant agreement signed and verified by the JICA had been achieved, and work would be started shortly.

The Sindh government has launched the project of establishing a Mater­nal and Child Health Care Centre at Liaquat Univer­sity Hospital, Jamshoro for Rs4963.331 million, in­cluding Rs174.225 million Sindh government share.

The CM said that the objective was to extend/strengthen the medical ser­vices including neonatal/children hospital and MCH Centre, LUH Jamshoro.

The centre would be pro­vided with the equipment for the facilitation of the patients and to improve healthcare and reduce ma­ternal & infant mortality in the Hyderabad division and adjacent areas. Mr Shah said that the centre would also provide tertiary care level health services while im­proving OPD/ indoor, inten­sive care, operation theatre, general ward and emer­gency services for mothers, infants and neonates.