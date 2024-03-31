Sunday, March 31, 2024
CM, Japan ambassador discuss Rs8.5 billion development projects

Sindh CM, ambassador agree to review progress of projects every three months

CM, Japan ambassador discuss Rs8.5 billion development projects
Our Staff Reporter
March 31, 2024
KARACHI  -  Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his meet­ing with Ambassador of Japan Mr WADA Mitsuhiro discussed the development projects launched with the support of Japan Interna­tional Cooperation Agency (JICA) for Rs8500.5 million.

The meeting was attend­ed by the Consul General of Japan Mr Tahara, and First Secretary Mr Fukuda while the chief minister was as­sisted by his Principal Sec­retary Agha Wasif, Chair­man P&D Najam Shah and Secretary Investment Mu­reed Rahmoo. 

The chief minister said that the JICA project of up­gradation of Girls Schools into Elementary Schools in rural areas has been launched for Rs2,287.24 million and was at the ad­vanced stage. He added that the prequalification of the contractor and bids for con­struction and completion of works have been finalised.

It was pointed out that in the first phase, 11 elemen­tary schools were being constructed, including sev­en in Khairpur district and four in Naushehroferoze.

In the second phase con­struction of elementary schools in Sukkur, Larkana and Malir Karachi would be taken up. The main compo­nents of the project include civil works and procure­ment of furniture.

The Ambassador of Japan said that the project was most important, therefore it needed to be expedited. Discussing the program for Flood Response through re­construction of education facilities the CM said that the project has been initi­ated with the assistance of JICA in 9 districts- three in Mirpurkhas Division, two each in Nawabshah and Khairpur, one each in Suk­kur and Ghotki.

The project has been launched for Rs1.566 bil­lion, including Rs1.42 billion of JICA and Rs142.41 million of Sindh government share. Under the project primary school buildings badly dam­aged by the floods and heavy rains are being reconstruct­ed. The damaged furniture would be replaced, and the school buildings would be solarised. The CM told the Ambassador that the con­sultant agreement signed and verified by the JICA had been achieved, and work would be started shortly.

The Sindh government has launched the project of establishing a Mater­nal and Child Health Care Centre at Liaquat Univer­sity Hospital, Jamshoro for Rs4963.331 million, in­cluding Rs174.225 million Sindh government share.

The CM said that the objective was to extend/strengthen the medical ser­vices including neonatal/children hospital and MCH Centre, LUH Jamshoro.

The centre would be pro­vided with the equipment for the facilitation of the patients and to improve healthcare and reduce ma­ternal & infant mortality in the Hyderabad division and adjacent areas. Mr Shah said that the centre would also provide tertiary care level health services while im­proving OPD/ indoor, inten­sive care, operation theatre, general ward and emer­gency services for mothers, infants and neonates.

