CM says every day must be observed as ‘Zero Waste Day’

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, in her message on ‘Zero Waste Day’ said on Saturday that every day should be observed as the zero waste day.

She said that today, there was greater need to consider importance of responsible use of essential com­modities and waste management. She noted that the world was fac­ing numerous environmental chal­lenges. “We need an industrialised economy, where resources are used efficiently and waste is generated to a minimum,” she stressed.

People should adopt eco-friendly alternatives by reducing single-use plastics, the CM added.

The chief minister said, “Compre­hensive waste management system is being introduced in all major cit­ies of Punjab.” She added,”For the first time, a sustainable and effec­tive system of village sanitation is being devised.” Maryam Nawaz said,”It is my commitment to see ev­ery city, village and neighborhood clean.” She added, “With collective effort, we can give our children a clean environment. We must choose sustainable products and plan to re­duce food waste.”

The CM said, “Old items need to be repaired, donated, or repur­posed. Do not throw recyclables in trash, as sorting waste is essential.” She hoped, “By working togeth­er, a healthy environment can be achieved from the waste materials.”