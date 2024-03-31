Colonial era Chowk Yadgar needs KP govt patronage to clear encroachment

PESHAWAR - Being a gateway to Indo-Pakistan subcontinent with nearly 3,000 years old history, Peshawar carried a unique geographical location, his­torical buildings and archaeolog­ical heritage sites for the foreign and domestic tourists to explore.

Chowk Yadgar is among one of the key historical monuments at Peshawar City that drawn foreign and domestic tourists in the past due its political and cultural signif­icance besides Mughal-British ar­chitectural design.

Built in early 20th century near the historic Balahisar fort and Mo­habat Khan Mosque, the visitors would be disappointed now to see piles of garbage, encroachment and traffic mess in its surrounding that marred its original beauty.

“Chowk Yadgar is the identi­ty of Peshawar, and reclaiming of its encroached lands, shifting of washrooms and road would help restore its original grandeur and prestige,” said Riazul Haq, an aca­demician while talking to APP.

Almost in every election cam­paign in Pakistan since 1947, Chowk Yadgar and Jinnah Park were centre of political activi­ties in Peshawar where top polit­ical leadership addressed Pesha­warites and informed them about their parties manifestos,” he said.

He said it was highly regretta­ble that the iconic square has been encroached by traders, currency dealers, vendors and shopkeep­ers after change of its historical design. The past governments had paid a deaf ear to address its poor road engineering and building de­signs issues, he added.

“The historic monument had witnessed the vigour of Afridi tribesmen and British army after the former tried to expel the latter from Balahisar fort,” said Bakhtza­da Khan, senior research officer, Archaeology and Museums De­partment while talking to APP.

It also saw international traders, who stayed at historic Qissa Khwani Bazaar where they exchanged tales of each other’s culture, civilisation, music and heritage besides politi­cal development in the region while enjoying the mouth-watering Chap­pli Kabab with traditional Qehwa before coming here.

The old name of Chowk Yadgar was Hastings Memorial. Famous his­torian S M Jaffar in his book ‘Pesha­war City on the Frontier’ states that Hasting Memorial was erected in 1892 in the memory of Col EC Hast­ings, who died on December 2, 1884.

“The square was named after the heroes of 1965 war in 1969. The structure of Chowk Yadgar was changed several times in the past. It was famous venue for po­litical rallies and protest demon­strations till recent past.”

“Originally, Chowk Yadgar had been constructed in the early 20th century to commemorate the visit of King George V and Queen Mary to Peshawar in 1905,” Bakhtzada said. Its main structure is a grand archway with four minarets and a dome at the top. The archway is decorated with intricate floral de­signs and calligraphy in Persian and Urdu languages.

The square is surrounded by several bazaars and traditional shops, giving it a vibrant and bus­tling atmosphere in the past.

He said its original structure was a grand archway that marked the entrance to the city, but it was destroyed in a flood in 1929. The square is once a home to sever­al traditional street food vendors, making it a popular destination for food lovers.