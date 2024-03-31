Commissioner distributes safety wires for motorcyclists’ safety

LAHORE - Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, in collaboration with a private mo­torcycle company, launched a free safety wire distribution campaign here on Saturday. The commissioner installed protective safety wires on motorcycles and presented a bouquet of flow­ers to riders.

Talking to the media, the commissioner stated that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has zero tolerance for kite flying, and a crackdown is underway to eliminate this hazardous activ­ity. He emphasized that kite flying is a dangerous game and already banned and strict action is be­ing taken against violators. In the Lahore Divi­sion, he informed, more than 3,000 cases have been registered, and arrests are being made.