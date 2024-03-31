CTD arrests two suspects in Karachi

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police claimed to have arrested two wanted accused in Orangi Karachi.

As per details, CTD conducted a targeted operation with police and Rangers in Karachi and carried out checking of 117 individuals.

The suspects were arrested and cases were registered against them.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police claimed to have arrested four suspected terrorists associated with an outlawed organization during separate raids in the metropolis on Friday night.

According to details, the CTD personnel acting on intelligence information about presence of terrorists in Site and University Road areas carried out raids on their hideouts.

Four terror suspects, identified as Kamran alias Huzaifa, Abdul Rauf alias Abu Rizwan, Kifayat, and Irshad alias Zakariya, were arrested during these raids, a CTD official said.

He claimed the arrested militants had received terrorist training in Afghanistan.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against them at the CTD police station and an investigation against them is underway.

Separately, the police claimed to have gunned down an outlaw associated with gang war while his two accomplices managed to escape after an alleged encounter in Old Golimar.

A police official said the killed criminal has been identified as Rashid, who was involved in drug trade and was wanted in different heinous crimes.