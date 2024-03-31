Sunday, March 31, 2024
Dacoity, murder accused shot dead by accomplices in Hazro

Staff Reporter
March 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK   -   Attock police have claimed that a dacoity and murder accused shot dead by his accomplices during police encounter in the limits of Hazro police station. Police have registered an FIR against the unknown accused who fled from the scene. As per the press release, accused Farooq r/o Peshawar during a dacoity had shot dead 55 year old Sajida Bibi and had escaped looting cash and jewellery worth millions of rupees from a house when she was alone in her house in Hazro city. Soon after the incident, police on the orders of DPO Attock Dr Ghayas Gul had constituted special teams to arrest the culprit. Last day, on a tip off, a police party raided a hideout near village Nartopa in the jurisdiction of Hazro police station where the accused along with other accomplices was present. On seeing police, the accused and his accomplices started firing on police while trying to escape. The accused Farooq was hit by the bullets of his own accomplices and died on the spot while his other accomplices escaped from the crime scene. Police party luckily remained unhurt. Hazro police have registered an FIR against the unknown accused and started investigation and are on the hunt to arrest the culprits.

Staff Reporter

