DEO deploys rescue personnel for Ramazan safety

ABBOTTA BAD - District Emergency Officer (DEO) Muhammad Arif Khattak deployed rescue personnel in various areas of Abbottabad district to ensure public safety during Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

In response to DEO Abbottabad directives, rescue personnel were dispatched across Abbottabad district to efficiently address unforeseen emergencies. Rescue points were established on key thoroughfares including Murree Road, PMA Chowk, and Abbottabad Cantonment Bazaar. District Emergency Officer Arif Khattak visited these rescue points to oversee operations.