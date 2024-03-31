DPO Bahawalpur holds open Katchehri

BAHAWALPUR - District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur has held open Katchehri at his office to receive complaints from the applicants direct­ly. According to a spokes­man for Bahawalpur police here, District Police Offi­cer, Bahawalpur, Asad Sar­faraz Khan had held open Katchehri at the DPO Office where he listened to locals who visited the office.

The DPO issued directives to Sub-Divisional Police Of­ficers and Station House Of­ficers to investigate the cas­es without further delay in order to provide swift jus­tice to the masses. A num­ber of visitors informed the DPO about their grievances pertaining to their cases. The DPO assured that their legitimate problems would be resolved without fur­ther delay.

LIGHT RAIN LASHESBAHAWALPUR

Light rain lashed Baha­walpur city and adjoin­ing areas at night between Friday and Saturday. The rain made night colder and made weather pleasant. However, the local Met Of­fice has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 32 centigrade and the lowest minimum 19 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours. The dry to partly cloudy weath­er has also been forecast for rest of the region.

WOMAN KILLED, THREE HURT IN ROAD MISHAP

A woman was killed while three others sus­tained injuries due to col­lision between passenger van and loading vehicle at Multan road. According to details, a passenger van was coming to Burewala from Multan and suddenly collided with a shahzore vehicle near Pakhi Morr while overtaking.

As a result, 48 years old Shahida Bibi died on the spot. While Muhammad Af­zal, Ali Haider and Mushtaq Ahmad sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to District Head­quarters hospital. Coaster driver managed to escape from there. Police con­cerned started legal action into the incident.