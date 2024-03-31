Sunday, March 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DPO Bahawalpur holds open Katchehri

Our Staff Reporter
March 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -  District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur has held open Katchehri at his office to receive complaints from the applicants direct­ly. According to a spokes­man for Bahawalpur police here, District Police Offi­cer, Bahawalpur, Asad Sar­faraz Khan had held open Katchehri at the DPO Office where he listened to locals who visited the office. 

The DPO issued directives to Sub-Divisional Police Of­ficers and Station House Of­ficers to investigate the cas­es without further delay in order to provide swift jus­tice to the masses. A num­ber of visitors informed the DPO about their grievances pertaining to their cases. The DPO assured that their legitimate problems would be resolved without fur­ther delay.

LIGHT RAIN LASHESBAHAWALPUR

Light rain lashed Baha­walpur city and adjoin­ing areas at night between Friday and Saturday. The rain made night colder and made weather pleasant. However, the local Met Of­fice has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

Heavy clashes, more deadly aid chaos in war-ravaged Gaza

The highest maximum temperature 32 centigrade and the lowest minimum 19 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours. The dry to partly cloudy weath­er has also been forecast for rest of the region.

WOMAN KILLED, THREE HURT IN ROAD MISHAP

A woman was killed while three others sus­tained injuries due to col­lision between passenger van and loading vehicle at Multan road. According to details, a passenger van was coming to Burewala from Multan and suddenly collided with a shahzore vehicle near Pakhi Morr while overtaking.

As a result, 48 years old Shahida Bibi died on the spot. While Muhammad Af­zal, Ali Haider and Mushtaq Ahmad sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to District Head­quarters hospital. Coaster driver managed to escape from there. Police con­cerned started legal action into the incident.

18 elected as Senators unopposed ahead of polling 

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1711764844.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024