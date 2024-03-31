Dutch hostage drama over, armed suspect arrested

EDE, NETHERLANDS - A hostage drama in the Netherlands that lasted several hours ended without bloodshed on Saturday as all four hos­tages were freed and police took the suspect into cus­tody. Authorities said there was no reason to suspect a “terrorist motive” for the ordeal, which took place at a night spot popular with young people in the central Dutch town of Ede. Police said they received reports of a potential hostage situa­tion at 5:15am (0415 GMT) at the Cafe Petticoat, with local media saying a “con­fused” man burst in as staff were clearing up after a party. The man was armed with “several knives” that he showed to the hostages, prosecutor Marthyne Kunst told reporters at a news conference in the town hall. Police are also investigat­ing a black backpack he was carrying with him, amid reports that the hostage-taker had threatened to use explosives. Authorities later confirmed there were in fact no explosives in the back­pack. Police spokesman Anne Jan Oosterheert said officers were on the scene within minutes, immedi­ately opening negotiations with the man. “Luckily that all went well,” he said, de­clining to offer details of the negotiations. The suspect is known to the police and has a previous conviction for threatening behaviour. In­vestigations are under way as to his motive and psycho­logical state, Kunst said.