Excise department launches special call centre

LAHORE - In compliance with the instructions of Secretary Excise and Taxation Mukhtar Masood, a Special Call Centre has been inaugurated at the Farid Kot Excise Office. The purpose of the center is to re­mind every negligent vehicle owner to pay their taxes, as requested through the pre-warning sticker placed on their vehicles, urging them to promptly fulfill their token tax obligations.

The inauguration of the call centre was carried out by Deputy Director Chaudhry Wahid. The call cen­ter, consisting of four telephone lines, will operate in two shifts of four hours each. A spokesperson for the Excise Department said that Punjab Excise De­partment had already launched a campaign against unregistered and tax-defaulting vehicles in Lahore.