Export ban

The Punjab Chief Secretary an­nounced a short-term ban on banana and onion exports to stabi­lise prices during Ramadan.

This is an admirable step by the authorities, but it requires ade­quate restrictions and background checks. During times of scarcity and high demand, a short-term ban can ensure the availability of goods do­mestically and thus guarantee food security. It is essential for the Pak­istani government to ensure prod­uct availability in the marketplace.

Unfortunately, past experienc­es have shown that merchants and dealers often create an artifi­cial shortage of items to maximise commissions and earnings. Espe­cially during Ramadan, when the rest of the world benefits from gov­ernment support and significant discounts without compromising product quality, Pakistanis face the challenge of fluctuating prices.

While implementing a temporary ban, policymakers must weigh the potential consequences and con­sider alternative strategies to ad­dress the root causes of price fluc­tuations. The government must take measures to provide a sta­ble and healthy economic environ­ment for its citizens.

IMAN HAFEEZ,

Chakwal.