Export ban

The Punjab Chief Secretary announced a short-term ban on banana and onion exports to stabilise prices during Ramadan.
This is an admirable step by the authorities, but it requires adequate restrictions and background checks. During times of scarcity and high demand, a short-term ban can ensure the availability of goods domestically and thus guarantee food security. It is essential for the Pakistani government to ensure product availability in the marketplace.
Unfortunately, past experiences have shown that merchants and dealers often create an artificial shortage of items to maximise commissions and earnings. Especially during Ramadan, when the rest of the world benefits from government support and significant discounts without compromising product quality, Pakistanis face the challenge of fluctuating prices.
While implementing a temporary ban, policymakers must weigh the potential consequences and consider alternative strategies to address the root causes of price fluctuations. The government must take measures to provide a stable and healthy economic environment for its citizens.
IMAN HAFEEZ,
Chakwal.