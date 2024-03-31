FCCI condemns suicide attack on Chinese engineers’ bus

FAISALABAD - President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & In­dustry (FCCI) Dr Khurram Tariq has condemned the suicide attack on a bus carrying Chinese engi­neers in Bisham and urged the government to take stringent measures to eradicate terrorism from the country forever. Expressing deep sorrow and grief over the death of Chinese engineers, he said such conspiracies were being hatched to harm the friendly and brotherly relations between Pakistan and China. He expressed sympathy with the Chinese nation on behalf of the business community of Fais­alabad and hoped that despite the tragedy, work on various projects would continue without any inter­ruption. Meanwhile, Senior Vice President FCCI Dr Sajjad Arshad and Vice President Hajji Muhammad Islam Bhali also shared grief with the Chinese gov­ernment, people and the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan over the death of the Chinese engineers.

FCCI TO REMAIN OPEN ON SUNDAY FORRENEWAL OF MEMBERSHIP

Renewal of membership campaign of the Fais­alabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) for the year 2024-25 is going on and the chamber office would remain open on Sunday, March 31, as well which is the last date for renewal of member­ship. According to an FCCI spokesman, the cham­ber had made the best possible arrangements to facilitate its members and in this connection, the offices of FCCI would remain open from 9 a.m. till midnight 12 a.m. on Sunday. The members failing to renew their membership could not cast their vote in the coming election of the FCCI, he added.