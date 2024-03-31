FDE draws criticism over baffling transfers of principal

ISLAMABAD - Amidst a backdrop of confusion and discontent, recent transfers within the federal government colleges have left the teachers in tension. According to a noti­fication, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has recently reshuffled many principals and associate professors drawing widespread criticism from the teaching community.

One such case involves Ms. Shabana Tabasum, a professor at Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) F-7/2 (Postgradu­ate), who was inexplicably trans­ferred to IMCG (PG) F-7/4, only to be assigned temporary duty back at her original institution, IMCG (PG) F-7/2. This transfer raises serious questions about the decision-making process within the FDE. Why transfer a professor to a different institu­tion, only to have them perform duties back at their original posting? It’s a textbook example of bureaucratic absurdity that serves no purpose other than to confuse and inconvenience professors. Adding to the con­fusion is the case of Ms. Rozina Fahim, originally stationed at IMCG (PG) G-10/4 but tempo­rarily serving as Principal at the Federal Government College of Home Economics & Manage­ment Sciences F-11/1. She has now been transferred to fill the vacant post left by Ms. Tabasum at IMCG (PG) F-7/4, while con­tinuing her temporary duty at the FGCHE&MS, F-11/1.

The domino effect continues as Ms. Sadia Ibrar, previously posted at IMCG (PG) F-7/4, finds herself relocated to IMCG (PG) G-10/4 to accommodate a junior associate professor as principal. Such decisions have raised eyebrows and drawn crit­icism from within the academic community, casting doubts on the competence of those orches­trating these transfers.

Meanwhile, Ms. Shazia Wazir, serving as principal at IMCG I-14/3, was transferred to IMCG Bhara Kahu to assume the role of Principal. Ms. Najm-un-Ni­sa, the incumbent Principal at IMCG Bhara Kahu, finds her­self at the center of yet another confounding transfer. Despite being transferred to IMCG (PG) F-7/2, Ms. Najm-un-Nisa is ex­pected to perform temporary duty as principal at IMCG I-8/3. Ms. Abida Parveen, an associate professor at IMCG (PG) G-10/4, has been transferred on tempo­rary duty to IMCG I-14/3.

She will perform temporary duty as principal. An associate professor told APP, this convo­luted chain of transfers not only highlights the lack of rational decision-making but also expos­es the misuse of the concept of temporary duty.

She further said, “This phe­nomenon of temporary duty is­not recognized in government rules. This “temporary duty” syndrome is severely detrimen­tal to the functioning of educa­tional institutions. Professors and principals find themselves divided between multiple col­leges, receiving salaries from one while performing duties at another. This not only disrupts the educational environment but also compromises the qual­ity of teaching and administra­tion, she added.

According to some teachers, these illogical transfers and the prevalence of temporary duty to the absence of a regular Di­rector General leading the Fed­eral Directorate of Education.

The lack of decisive leader­ship has resulted in haphazard decision-making, ultimately un­dermining the educational sys­tem’s integrity and efficiency.