Federal cabinet approves commission to probe judges’ claims

PM Office says commission led by former top judge Jillani will fully probe if six judges’ allegations are correct n Shehbaz Sharif chairs cabinet meeting in Lahore to discuss contents of letter in detail n Cabinet members reject allegations of judges about interference by executive n PM calls for achieving targets set in five-year roadmap.

LAHORE - The federal cabinet on Saturday approved constitution of Commission of Inquiry headed by former Chief Justice of Pakistan Tassaduq Hussain Jillani to probe the contents of the letter written by six judges of the Islamabad High Court.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif considered the contents of a letter written by six judges of the IHC in details, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The meeting was told that under an announcement of the full court meeting of Supreme Court, a proposal over constitution of a commission was agreed in a meeting between the CJP and the prime minister. The meeting also approved Terms of Reference (TORs) under which the inquiry commission would fully probe the allegations levelled by the IHC judges and decide whether these were correct or otherwise.

It would investigate whether any personnel was directly responsible for interfering into the judicial matters. The commission under its findings would recommend proceedings against anyone from the agency, department or government if found involved into such issue. It could, if found necessary during the course of its proceed­ings, probe other related issues as well.

The meeting while rejecting the allegations regarding inter­ference by the executive, termed it inappropriate.

They cabinet members under unanimous opinion said that they firmly believed in the sepa­ration of powers among the state institutions under the 1973 Con­stitution of Pakistan.

The prime minister while re­iterating his strong belief in the freedom of judiciary and consti­tutional jurisdiction also took the members of the cabinet into confidence about his meeting with the chief justice.

The cabinet completely en­dorsed the prime minister’s de­cisions and steps taken so far.

‘Five year roadmap targets’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if on Saturday urged his cabinet members to immediately com­mence work towards achiev­ing the targets set in a five-year roadmap as shared with all the relevant ministries.

Addressing a meeting of the cabinet, the prime minister said that he had shared broad pa­rameters of the five-year plan with the relevant ministries by setting various targets to be achieved immediately without wasting time.

Under the parameters, he said the ministries concerned should evolve mechanisms, hire human resources and formulate strategies to meet the set tar­gets, he added.

“Responsibility with account­ability will be the hallmark of the five-year roadmap as no sys­tem in the world can progress without it,” he opined.

The prime minister said that for this purpose, all the avail­able resources and tools should be explored besides, those not available immediately be pro­cured.

He said that to overcome de­lays and red tape, a forum like the Special Investment Facili­tation Council (SIFC) was avail­able, adding for the hiring of global consultants, the relevant rules should also be followed.

The prime minister stressed for utilization of the country’s talented human resources for achieving the targets. He also urged the ministries to adopt innovative tools and thinking, besides, reducing the file work burden.

“We have a five-year term to transform the economic situa­tion of the country, but for that purpose, we have to commence our respective work immediate­ly,” he emphasised.

To achieve self-sufficiency, the prime minister said that they had to reduce the burden of for­eign debts, increase GDP, create jobs, develop agriculture and IT sectors, bring reforms in the en­ergy sector and end smuggling.

When the wheel of economy moved on, the country would achieve progress, he said, add­ing that for economic stability, they have to take the required initiatives themselves.

The prime minister said that FBR digitalization plan was un­derway. About Rs27 billion were stuck in the appellate courts and for expeditious disposal of these cases, they would bring compe­tent judges with enhanced in­centives, he added.

He said the Chief Justice of Pakistan, during a recent meeting with him, had also as­sured of complete support in this regard.

The prime minister noted that efforts should be made for reducing the official expendi­tures. He said achieving $25 billion IT export target was not unfeasible.

The prime minister also ap­preciated the interim govern­ment for recovering Rs58 bil­lion rupees in power sector and said that for the first time in the country’s history, such a tar­get was achieved in the short­est term.

The prime minister also as­sured to provide all possible re­sources for the defence of the country, adding that shaheed officers and personnel of the armed forces and security forc­es were the heroes of the nation.

The prime minister said on 26 March, an unfortunate hor­rifying incident occurred in Besham in which five Chinese and one local were killed. He said the enemies of Pakistan that did not want that Pak-Chi­na friendship should progress, adding that the bilateral coop­eration between the two coun­tries in different fields was ex­emplary. The prime minister said that they stood with the Chinese government and the people over the tragic incident.

He recounted that he had vis­ited the Chinese embassy and conveyed to the Chinese Presi­dent, Premier and the Chinese people their condolences on behalf of the entire Pakistani nation.

The Chinese leadership was assured that the investigation would be carried out immedi­ately and the responsible would get exemplary punishment, he added. The prime minister reit­erated that they would not rest till the elimination of terrorism.