Sunday, March 31, 2024
Former South Africa leader Zuma survives car crash, party accuses ANC

Agencies
March 31, 2024
JOHANNESBURG  -  South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma sur­vived a car accident overnight when his vehicle was struck by a drunk driver, but his newly created op­position group accused the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party of being involved in the inci­dent. “Two car accidents in a space of a year and a half, both accidents committed by purported ‘drunk drivers’ who manage to drive directly into President Zuma’s motorcade”, a spokesman for Zuma’s uMk­honto we Sizwe (MK) party said in a statement.

