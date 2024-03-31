Sunday, March 31, 2024
Germany's legal weed sparks calls to protect young people

Agencies
March 31, 2024
BERLIN  -  Smoking weed will soon be legal for over-18s in Germany, but addiction experts are calling for more prevention efforts to ensure young people are protected from the dangers of cannabis use. Under one of the most liberal drug laws in Eu­rope, adults in Germany will from April 1 be al­lowed to carry up to 25 grams of dried cannabis on them and cultivate up to three marijuana plants at home. “From our point of view, the law as it is written is a disaster,” Katja Seidel, a therapist at a drug addic­tion centre in Berlin, told AFP. “Access to the prod­uct will be easier, its im­age will change and be­come more normalised, especially among young people,” Seidel said, add­ing that she expects to see an increase in canna­bis use “at least initially”. The government says decriminalising weed will hit the black market and reduce the spread of contaminated canna­bis. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, a physician himself, acknowledges cannabis can be “dan­gerous” especially for people under the age of 25 whose brains are still developing.

Agencies

