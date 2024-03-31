Monday, April 01, 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs9.66 per litre

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs9.66 per litre
Web Desk
11:37 PM | March 31, 2024
The federal government on Sunday increased the petrol price by Rs9.66 per litre for next fortnight.

After the latest hike, the new price of the petrol reached Rs289.41 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been slashed by Rs3.32 per litre to Rs282.24.

 
The government attributed the hike to the recent surge in global crude prices.

Effective from April 1, the Finance Division confirmed the implementation of these new fuel prices.

Explaining the rationale behind the adjustments, the Finance Division highlighted that while petrol prices have risen in the international market over the past fortnight, there has been a slight decline in the price of HSD.

