Heavy clashes, more deadly aid chaos in war-ravaged Gaza

GAZA STRIP, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - Heavy clashes and explosions shook Gaza, witnesses said on Saturday, as the Red Crescent reported several people killed during the latest chaot­ic aid distribution in the territory’s north, where famine looms.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved a new round of talks on a Gaza truce between Is­rael and the Hamas group, after a binding UN Security Council resolu­tion last Monday demanded an “im­mediate ceasefire”. A subsequent ruling by the world’s top court or­dered Israel to ensure aid reaches desperate civilians.

Fighting has not eased -- includ­ing around the territory’s largest hospital -- and the latest toll from the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said at least 82 more people were killed in the previ­ous 24 hours. The Hamas press of­fice reported more than 50 Israe­li air strikes over the past day, with “civilian houses” targeted across the coastal territory, as well as tank fire in the Gaza City area and southern Gaza. Israel’s military on Saturday said it had struck dozens of targets in central and northern Gaza.

Video released by the Palestin­ian Civil Defence agency on Friday showed a vehicle splayed open after a strike on a street in Gaza City. Men carried two wrapped bodies to an ambulance, while others recovered items from the exposed interior of the vehicle and put them into a bag.

Meanwhile, A second vessel carry­ing aid to war-torn Gaza set sail from Cyprus on Saturday, an AFP corre­spondent said, more than two weeks after the last shipment arrived by sea. Almost 400 tons of aid is being carried to Gaza on a flotilla organ­ised by two charities -- the US-based World Central Kitchen and the Span­ish Open Arms. The barge and two salvage vessels left the port of Lar­naca following diplomacy by Cyprus to try to open a maritime corridor to the territory, under siege by Israeli forces since last October.

The flotilla will take around 65 hours to reach Gaza, according to the state-funded Cyprus News Agen­cy. World Central Kitchen said the shipment contains items like rice, pasta, flour, legumes, canned vege­tables and proteins. The United Arab Emirates provided a special cargo of dates, which are traditionally eat­en to break the daily fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the charity said. A makeshift dock has been constructed for unloading hu­manitarian aid in Gaza.