HIU of PS Koral nab absconder involved in murder case

ISLAMABAD - The investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Police Station Koral have ar­rested an absconder involved in a murder case, a public relations officer said on Sat­urday. He said that the Koral police station received an ap­plication from a citizen who stated that she is a resident of Sharifabad, Islamabad and the accused Nadeem Akhtar injured his husband namely Raqib Akhtar who succumbed to injuries and died in the hospital. Upon receiving the application, the Koral police team registered an FIR no. 327. Following this incident, a special investigation team was constituted. The police teams utilized all available resources and used technical and sci­entific methods and arrested a wanted absconder namely Nadeem Akhtar, while further investigation is underway.