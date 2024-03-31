Incentives for taxpayers to help promote tax culture

FAISALABAD - President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq has said that giving multiple incentives to major taxpayers would help pro­mote tax culture in the coun­try. In a statement issued here on Saturday, he appreci­ated the government’s deci­sion to issue blue passports and grant honorary ambas­sador’s status to taxpayers as a positive step. “It will not only expand the tax base but also reduce the burden on the existing taxpayers,” he said and added that the deci­sion would play a major role in improving overall econom­ic health of the country. He also appreciated the decision to recognise taxpayers as na­tional heroes and said that it would help Pakistan come out of the persistent econom­ic crises. He said that hon­orary ambassadors would play their role in increasing exports with full dedication in addition to highlighting the soft image of Pakistan at the global level. Mean­while, Senior Vice President Dr. Sajjad Arshad and Vice President Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli also lauded the government’s decision and hoped that it would improve the overall tax base and stabi­lise the national economy.