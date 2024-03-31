Inflation rate will fall in coming days: Tarar

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said Saturday that recovery of the country’s economy and solving people’s problems is the top priority of the government. He was talking to media after expressing condolences on the death of PML-N worker Attique Chaudhry with his family at his house.

Attaullah Tarar added that due to the viable policies of the government, the rupee value against the US dollar had sta­bilised, and the inflation rate would decrease further in the coming days.

Eulogising party workers, he said that the Pakistan Muslim League (N) always stood by the voice of its workers and sacri­fices of political workers had strengthened democracy.

The federal information minister said that first prior­ity of the government was to restore the economy and solve the problems of people. “In this regard the government is working day and night. Due to the timely and positive steps taken by the government on the instructions of Prime Min­ister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the value of the rupee has stabilised,” he added. He was confident that inflation would decrease further in the coming days.

To a question, he said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, for the first time in the country’s history, had sent a set document to all ministries for achieving short and long-term goals such as re­duction of inflation; solution to economic problems; and end­ing unemployment. He men­tioned that strict instructions had also been issued to the ministries for timely achieve­ment of the goals, adding that the Prime Minister would re­view the performance of all ministries related to these goals. Tarar further said that the PTI government had cre­ated numerous economic cri­sis, due to which the PML-N in the previous allied govern­ment had focused on measures to restore the economy in the last 16 months. By overcom­ing these problems, he said, the PML-N is all committed to pull the country out of the crises it is facing and turn it into an eco­nomic hub.

The federal minister said that the sacrifices of political work­ers had strengthened democra­cy and they had always been the capital of the party. The PML-N has always stood as the voice of its workers and did the pol­itics of public service and pro­tected the rights of its workers. He vowed that the party would never leave its workers alone, asserting that sincere work­ers who never compromised on their conscience and stood by their party in difficult times, are always remembered.

He said, “The late Attique Chaudhry was a selfless worker of the party, be it courts or po­lice stations, he stood with the party through thick and thin. Such workers are the asset of the party, it is because of them that we have reached these po­sitions today.” Attaullah Tarar said that he had always raised his voice for the rights of par­ty workers, and workers would never be exploited. The children of Attique Chaudhry will be sup­ported fully and free education facilities will be provided to them, he added.

Earlier, Federal Minister for In­formation and Broadcasting At­taullah Tarar and Prime Min­ister Youth Program Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan expressed their heartfelt con­dolences to the family of Attique Chaudhry and paid tribute to him for his services. They also offered Fateha and prayed for peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.