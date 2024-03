ISLAMABAD - The Internation­al Day of Zero Waste was observed globally including Pakistan on Sat­urday. On 14th December 2022, the United Nations General Assembly ad­opted a resolution to proclaim 30th March as International Day of Zero Waste.

The day highlighted both the impor­tance of bolstering waste management globally and the need to promote sus­tainable consumption and production patterns. The waste pollution signifi­cantly threatens well-being of humans and their economic prosperity.