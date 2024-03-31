‘Ishaq Dar to return as finance minister’

Former Sindh governor and disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Zubair said that Ishaq Dar, who is currently serving as foreign minister, will likely get “finance ministry” again.

The minister revealed this while speaking on Saturday.

The four-time former finance minister Ishaq Dar was appointed as Pakistan’s foreign minister for the first time by PM Shehbaz Sharif, who was elected to his second term as PM last month.

Sharif appointed Muhammad Aurangzeb, the CEO of Pakistan’s largest bank, to look after the finance ministry.

Zubair said that PM has included foreign minister Ishaq Dar in committees where finance minister should have been included. “Including Dar in finance related committee, the PML-N has given clear message that the Ishaq Dar will be consulted in decision making related to economic matters.”

“Ishaq Dar might be reappointed as finance minister again as PM has already included him in CCI,” Zuabir added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the foreign minister had been included in the Council of Common Interests (CCI) while the finance minister was excluded.

According to a notification from the CCI Secretariat, dated March 25, President Asif Ali Zardari constituted the council on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice with effect from March 21.

The newly constituted council includes the premier, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Minister of States and Frontier Regions Amir Muqam, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti.