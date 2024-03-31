Sunday, March 31, 2024
Jauhar Saleem appointed as President IRS
Our Staff Reporter
March 31, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Ambassador Jauhar Saleem has been appointed as President of the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS). Ambassador Saleem has previously worked at the high­est echelons of Pakistan Foreign Service, including as Foreign Secretary, Special Secretary Ad­ditional Foreign Secretary, Head of the Foreign Service Academy and Director Gen­eral for European affairs, a news release said. 

He also served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Ger­many, Italy, Bosnia & Herzegovina, and Bahrain, as well as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Interna­tional Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the World Food Program (WFP).

He was the elected President of 38 member country International Development Law Organiza­tion (IDLO) from 2020-2022. Jauhar Saleem stud­ied English Literature, Government, International Relations and International Economics at Govern­ment College University, University of Pennsylva­nia, and Johns Hopkins. He also did a fellowship at Georgetown University and was visiting faculty member of prestigious universities in Europe and America. Ambassador Saleem has also been con­tributing regularly to print and electronic media as an international relations expert. He replaces Ambassador Nadeem Riyaz in his current role.

Our Staff Reporter

