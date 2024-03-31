Judicial Gender Gap

According to a report by the Law and Justice Commission of Paki­stan, among the 126 judges in the upper tier of judiciary, includ­ing the Supreme Court, Federal Shariat Court, and high courts, only seven are female. This represents only 5.5% of participation by women in the judiciary system which is deeply disheartening.

This disparity highlights a significant imbalance in representation which deprives the judicial sphere of diverse perspectives for a fair dispensation of law in all cases. When the news of the appointment of Ayesha Malik as the first female Supreme Court judge made head­lines in 2022, the people of Pakistan hoped that the system of judi­ciary was becoming more inclusive. While this appointment was a significant milestone in the history of Pakistan, it does not tackle the underlying structural barriers of gender inequality within the judi­cial sphere, marking this appointment as a mere public relations ges­ture. This calls for the need for broader reforms that are centered around structural changes to the judiciary system. True gender equality requires more than just symbolic appointments. Equal op­portunities must be promoted to eliminate gender bias in the recruit­ment of people in the judiciary system.

Gender inequality perpetuates all areas of life for women in Pakistan and therefore, proactive measures at the end of the government are required to rectify this situation. It was highlighted in the same report that out of 230,879 lawyers enrolled across provincial bar associa­tions, only 40,000 are female. This situation must be dealt with by pro­moting gender-sensitive policies and practices. One such way of doing so is the establishment of mentorship programs for women in the legal profession and ensuring equal opportunities for career advancement.

Not only would this change ensure that women are given their rightful place in all realms of society, but it would transform the way the current judicial system works. By having more female rep­resentation in the justice system, women will finally be given the chance and the platform where their voices and perspectives will gain momentum. This would subsequently contribute to a balanced decision-making process, fostering the trust of the public in the le­gal system. The onus is now on the policymakers of our country to bring about this change and change the dynamics of our legal sys­tem for the greater good of the nation.