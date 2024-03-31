Khanzada Khan elected Mohmand Bar president

Mohmand - The annual elections of the Mohmand Bar Association concluded at the Ghalanai District Court on Saturday, with Advocate Khanzada Khan being elected as president. Alongside him, Musawar Shah was elected as the General Secretary (GS), Hamidullah as Vice President, Sajjad Ali as Joint Secretary, Imam Hussain as Finance Secretary, and Abu- Zar Khan as Library Secretary. Additionally, Hamzaullah Khan, Shah Khalid, Salman, and Masaud Zaman were elected as cabinet members unopposed.

Zahir Shah Advocate, the Chairman of the Election Committee 2024, emphasized the significance of these elections, highlighting that they are part of a larger process from district to High Court and Supreme Court levels, aiming to represent lawyers’ interests and maintain legal harmony in the area.

President-elect Khanzada Khan expressed satisfaction with the election process, emphasizing its friendly atmosphere. He stressed the collective success of lawyers over individual or group failures. Khan also acknowledged the challenges faced by lawyers in the merged tribal districts, particularly the lack of basic facilities such as a barroom and a library. He assured that the newly elected cabinet would prioritize establishing these facilities to address the needs of the legal community.