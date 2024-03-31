KP CM advisor grieved over human losses during rains

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chanzeb, has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and property during the heavy rains and hailstorms in various parts of the province the previous evening. He extended deep sympathy to the affected families.

In his condolence message, Zahid Chanzeb acknowledged the natural calamity and expressed condolences to those who lost loved ones, suffered injuries, or experienced damage to their crops, fruit orchards, and other valuable property. He emphasized that the provincial government stands with the affected families during this difficult time.

“I extend my deepest sympathy and solidarity to all the families of the victims, and pray that Almighty Allah grants them patience and strength during this testing period, and safeguards them from any further natural hazards,” he maintained. Zahid Chanzeb also prayed for the elevation of those who lost their lives in various accidents caused by the torrential rains and for the swift recovery of the injured individuals