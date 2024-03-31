KP CM briefed on plan to promote IT tech in province

Peshawar - A meeting of the Science, Technology, and Information Technology Department was recently held in the presence of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.

The Chief Minister received a detailed briefing regarding the initiatives and measures undertaken by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board to promote information and communication technology in the province and discussed future plans of action. Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Technology Khalid Latif, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary of Science and Information Technology Muhammad Ali Shah, along with other relevant officials from the Information Technology Board, attended the meeting.

The Information Technology Board highlighted its efforts towards the digitalization of government departments, provision of online civic facilities, promotion of digital literacy, imparting digital skills to youth, and boosting the digital economy through various ICT-related interventions, which have shown significant results.

Emphasizing the importance of information and communication technology in contemporary life, the Chief Minister stressed the necessity of digitalizing government affairs to ensure transparency and enhance departmental efficiency. He underscored the need for interventions to transition towards a digital economy, provide digital skills to the youth, promote digital entrepreneurship, and offer online civic services to citizens, emphasizing the need for a wellplanned strategy.

He reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to advancing its Digital Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vision and ensuring the effective utilization of modern ICT. Commending the initiatives by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to launch awareness campaigns, especially regarding online public service delivery, digital skills, and entrepreneurship, utilizing social media platforms effectively to reach a wider audience and maximize the benefits of these initiatives.