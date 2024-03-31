KP Food Authority continues crackdown

PESHAWAR - The Malakand Food Safety Authority team checked milk and other food items with modern mobile food testing lab at Swat Ex­pressway. More than 3,000 litres of substan­dard and adulterated milk was destroyed, spokes­person of the authority said here on Saturday.

250 packs of non-la­belled and substandard ice cream was also recov­ered from a vehicle and de­stroyed by imposing heavy fines. During the operation conducted by the Food Au­thority and the Canton­ment Board in Nowshera Cantt, several bakeries and production units were checked and sealed four bakeries for poor hygiene and sanitation conditions.