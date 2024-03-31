KP Food Authority continues crackdown

PESHAWAR - The Malakand Food Safety Authority team checked milk and other food items with modern mobile food testing lab at Swat Expressway. More than 3,000 litres of substandard and adulterated milk was destroyed, spokesperson of the authority said here on Saturday.
250 packs of non-labelled and substandard ice cream was also recovered from a vehicle and destroyed by imposing heavy fines. During the operation conducted by the Food Authority and the Cantonment Board in Nowshera Cantt, several bakeries and production units were checked and sealed four bakeries for poor hygiene and sanitation conditions.