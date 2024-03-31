Sunday, March 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KP Food Authority continues crackdown

APP
March 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  The Malakand Food Safety Authority team checked milk and other food items with modern mobile food testing lab at Swat Ex­pressway. More than 3,000 litres of substan­dard and adulterated milk was destroyed, spokes­person of the authority said here on Saturday.

250 packs of non-la­belled and substandard ice cream was also recov­ered from a vehicle and de­stroyed by imposing heavy fines. During the operation conducted by the Food Au­thority and the Canton­ment Board in Nowshera Cantt, several bakeries and production units were checked and sealed four bakeries for poor hygiene and sanitation conditions.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1711859949.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024