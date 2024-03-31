Sunday, March 31, 2024
KP minister gets interim bail in Hayatabad check-post case

Our Staff Reporter
March 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  The Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs, Adnan Qadri, has been granted interim bail until April 6 by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in connection with a case related to an attack on the Hayatabad police checkpost.

The bail, issued by ATC Judge Muhammad Adil Khan, prevents Adnan Qadri’s arrest by the police and allows for the continuation of legal proceedings.

During the hearing, Adnan Qadri’s lawyer argued that the case against his client was politically motivated and lacked sufficient evidence linking him to the attack on the check-post. Urging the court to grant bail, the lawyer emphasized the need to prevent Adnan Qadri’s arrest.

In response, the court granted interim bail to Adnan Qadri until April 6 and requested records from the police for further examination and proceedings in the case.

Earlier, allegations had arisen that Adnan Qadri participated in the attack on the police checkpost during a protest against the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan on May 9. Subsequently, charges were filed against Adnan Qadri and others by the Hayatabad Police Station, accusing them of terrorism and other offenses.

