List of candidates contesting on Senate seat issued

ISLAMABAD - The top election regulatory body has issued the list of candidates contesting on Senate seat for elections scheduled to be held on April 2. Ac­cording to the details, seven of the candidates in Punjab had been elected unopposed for the general seats. The elections will be held for two women and two technocrats from Punjab. As many as eleven candidates had been elected as senators opposed to all the seats in Balochistan. The Sindh Assembly will elect 12 senators over­all. The polls will be held in seven general seats, two for women, two for technocrats, and one for a minority. The elections will be held in 11 senate seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The elections will be held from the centre on one general and one technocrat seat. Meanwhile, the top election regulatory body will allot elec­toral symbols on 23 national and provincial as­semblies’ seats. The commission has completed scrutiny of nomination papers of the candidates. The polling for bye-polls on six National Assembly and 17 provincial assemblies’ seats will be held on April 21. The electoral body will hold elections on six National Assembly seats, two seats each of KP and Balochistan assemblies and 12 vacant seats of Punjab Assembly.