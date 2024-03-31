Man injured by stray kite string in Model Town

LAHORE - A man suffered an injury from a stray kite string in Model Town area, here on Saturday. Police said 28-year-old Adnan Umer was passing from the Model Town area near Sethi Motors when a stray kite string cut his throat. On getting information, Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the in­jured to an area hospital for treatment.

SEARCH OPERATIONS CONTINUE

Lahore Police continues its series of special search and combating operations across the city in connection with security for Ramazan and the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (AS). So far, 936 search operations have been conducted.

This was stated by the Lahore police spokesper­son in a statement issued on Saturday. The spokes­person said that during the search operations, 25,504 houses, 12,306 tenants, and 90,267 individ­uals were checked. Action has been taken against 207 individuals under the Tenancy Act during the search operations. Additionally, 13 hotels, 38 hos­tels, 65 factories, and 904 shops were also checked. During this period, 39 proclaimed offenders were arrested, and 20 narcotics cases were registered. Furthermore, 28 individuals were taken into cus­tody under the 55/109 CrPc Ordinance.

494 RAIDS CONDUCTED ON HIDEOUTS OF DRUG DEALERS IN 24 HOURS

On the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Drug Free Punjab campaign of Pun­jab Police is going on to protect young genera­tion from drug addiction. Police teams across the province, including Lahore, are in action against drug dealers. Under the supervision of RPOs, CPOs and DPOs, intelligence-based operations have been accelerated against dealers and smug­glers involved in nefarious business.