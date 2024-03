FAISALABAD - The martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (Youm-e-Ali) will be ob­served on Monday, 21st of Ramzan, 1445 Hijrah, with full religious respects and zeal. Hazrat Ali (May Al­lah be pleased with him) was the 4th caliph of Mus­lims after the death of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace and blessings of Al­lah be upon him). Religious organisations would ar­range a number of meetings, seminars, sittings and work­shops to mark the day.