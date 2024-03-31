Sunday, March 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Martyrdom of Hazrat Ali to be observed tomorrow

Staff Reporter
March 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -   The martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (Youm-e-Ali) will be observed tomor­row (Monday), 21st of Ramzan, 1445 Hijrah, with full religious respects and zeal. Hazrat Ali (May Allah be pleased with him) was the 4th caliph of Muslims after the death of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muham­mad (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him). Religious organisations would arrange a number of meetings, seminars, sit­tings and workshops to mark the day. The day will start with special prayers in all city mosques after Fajr prayers. Religious scholars and prayer lead­ers would deliver special sermons to highlight the teachings and various aspects of Hazrat Ali’s life. The faithful would also arrange Langar (free food) and Iftar dinners on this occasion to seek blessings of Allah Al­mighty for them.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1711764844.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024