NA Deputy Speaker takes strict notice against unsafe drinking water in Parliament lodges

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah yesterday took strict notice of reports regarding unsafe drinking water in Parliament lodges. Deputy Speaker ordered to take sample and get its test from reliable laboratory. Earlier, the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) has informed that even parliamentarians are not safe from unsafe drinking water. A letter was sent to the National Assembly Secretariat by PCRWR highlighting this concern. In its quarterly report, PCRWR revealed that the drinking water in Parliament House and lodges poses health risks. Samples were collected from six locations, including the Deputy Speaker’s room, and all showed contamination. The report indicated that the water in the tanks of three blocks in the Parliament Lodges is also unfit for use. However, the water from the main filtration plant was deemed safe.