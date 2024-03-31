NA Deputy Speaker takes strict notice against unsafe drinking water in Parliament lodges

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Speaker Nation­al Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah yesterday took strict notice of reports regarding unsafe drinking water in Parliament lodges. Deputy Speaker ordered to take sample and get its test from reliable labora­tory. Earlier, the Pakistan Council of Research in Wa­ter Resources (PCRWR) has informed that even parlia­mentarians are not safe from unsafe drinking water. A letter was sent to the Na­tional Assembly Secretariat by PCRWR highlighting this concern. In its quarterly re­port, PCRWR revealed that the drinking water in Par­liament House and lodges poses health risks. Samples were collected from six lo­cations, including the Dep­uty Speaker’s room, and all showed contamination. The report indicated that the water in the tanks of three blocks in the Parliament Lodges is also unfit for use. However, the water from the main filtration plant was deemed safe.