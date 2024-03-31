Sunday, March 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Napa to holdfirst-ever women’s festival next month

Agencies
March 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The National Academy of Per­forming Arts (Napa) will or­ganise a Women’s Perform­ing Arts Festival from April 25 to May 10. This was an­nounced by the academy’s CEO Junaid Zuberi at a press conference. He said it is for the first time that Napa is holding such a festival for which open call submis­sions were invited. “It is a joint production of our mu­sic and theatre departments. They have jointly designed and curated it. The idea is to celebrate women artists and practitioners. It will last for 16 days in which per­formances will be held on a daily basis. They include 13 theatre plays, six musi­cal performances and two dance performances,” he said. He added the academy will make it into a national level annual feature. Some of the participants were pres­ent at the presser who in­formed the rather thin num­ber of media persons about what they’ll do at the event.

PTI MNA, 50 workers sentenced to five years prison term

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1711764844.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024