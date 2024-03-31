Napa to holdfirst-ever women’s festival next month

KARACHI - The National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) will organise a Women’s Performing Arts Festival from April 25 to May 10. This was announced by the academy’s CEO Junaid Zuberi at a press conference. He said it is for the first time that Napa is holding such a festival for which open call submissions were invited. “It is a joint production of our music and theatre departments. They have jointly designed and curated it. The idea is to celebrate women artists and practitioners. It will last for 16 days in which performances will be held on a daily basis. They include 13 theatre plays, six musical performances and two dance performances,” he said. He added the academy will make it into a national level annual feature. Some of the participants were present at the presser who informed the rather thin number of media persons about what they’ll do at the event.