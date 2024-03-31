Napa to holdfirst-ever women’s festival next month

KARACHI - The National Academy of Per­forming Arts (Napa) will or­ganise a Women’s Perform­ing Arts Festival from April 25 to May 10. This was an­nounced by the academy’s CEO Junaid Zuberi at a press conference. He said it is for the first time that Napa is holding such a festival for which open call submis­sions were invited. “It is a joint production of our mu­sic and theatre departments. They have jointly designed and curated it. The idea is to celebrate women artists and practitioners. It will last for 16 days in which per­formances will be held on a daily basis. They include 13 theatre plays, six musi­cal performances and two dance performances,” he said. He added the academy will make it into a national level annual feature. Some of the participants were pres­ent at the presser who in­formed the rather thin num­ber of media persons about what they’ll do at the event.