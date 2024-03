SARGODHA - The price control magistrates arrested nine people accused of profi­teering in the district,here on Saturday. According to a spokesperson, price control magistrates in­spected various bazaars and markets of the city and found nine shopkeep­ers who were selling com­modities against control rates including Khalid, Ansar, Asif, Gulzar, Zahoor, Zafar, Saleem, Ashraf and Nadeem. Police registered cases against them under profiteering act.