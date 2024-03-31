Sunday, March 31, 2024
Past in Perspective

“The only way to deal with an unfree world is to become so absolutely free that your very existence is an act of rebellion.” –Albert Camus

Past in Perspective
March 31, 2024
Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Thiaroye massacre, occurring on Decem­ber 1, 1944, was a tragic event where French forces opened fire on Senegalese soldiers who were demanding better treatment and pay­ment of wages owed to them after their service in World War II. Over 300 Senegalese soldiers were killed in the massacre, and many more were in­jured or imprisoned. This brutal act of violence highlighted the systemic racism and injustice with­in the French colonial military and served as a cat­alyst for the Senegalese struggle for independence that is still being witnessed today. It is a poignant reminder of the need for the ongoing fight against oppression and the quest for sovereignty in coun­tries where colonial influences still remain.

