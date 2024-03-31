The Thiaroye massacre, occurring on Decem­ber 1, 1944, was a tragic event where French forces opened fire on Senegalese soldiers who were demanding better treatment and pay­ment of wages owed to them after their service in World War II. Over 300 Senegalese soldiers were killed in the massacre, and many more were in­jured or imprisoned. This brutal act of violence highlighted the systemic racism and injustice with­in the French colonial military and served as a cat­alyst for the Senegalese struggle for independence that is still being witnessed today. It is a poignant reminder of the need for the ongoing fight against oppression and the quest for sovereignty in coun­tries where colonial influences still remain.