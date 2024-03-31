The Thiaroye massacre, occurring on December 1, 1944, was a tragic event where French forces opened fire on Senegalese soldiers who were demanding better treatment and payment of wages owed to them after their service in World War II. Over 300 Senegalese soldiers were killed in the massacre, and many more were injured or imprisoned. This brutal act of violence highlighted the systemic racism and injustice within the French colonial military and served as a catalyst for the Senegalese struggle for independence that is still being witnessed today. It is a poignant reminder of the need for the ongoing fight against oppression and the quest for sovereignty in countries where colonial influences still remain.